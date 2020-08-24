Rains likely in parts of Delhi, NCR: IMD

Parts of the Delhi and National Capital Region will witness light rains and drizzle on Monday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Drizzle over South-Delhi, Dadri, and Kosali during the next two hours," it said.

"Light rain/ drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwar, Ballabhgarh, Farukhnagar, and isolated areas o entire Delhi during the next two hours," it added. It said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD informed that monsoon rains have intensified over central and western regions because of the formation of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. It said that districts of South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, which will intensify from Tuesday.

With the overflowing of the Silaboti river, a number of villages and paddy fields have been affected in the Pathardanga area of West Bengal, say farmers leading to problems for them and other locals. Apart from this, a bridge in the area has also been flooded with water. Due to this, the communication between Bankura and Midnapur districts through the Pathardanga-Velaidiha route has been affected. The IMD informed that the low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighborhood and it is very likely to move nearly westwards across west Rajasthan during the next 2 days and become less marked thereafter. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to meander over south Rajasthan neighborhood region for the subsequent 2-3 days. Thus, the monsoon is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of the above systems, "isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat today. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Rajasthan today and over west Rajasthan on August 25 and 26 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 25," it added.

Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and Uttarakhand isolated heavy to very heavy falls during August 25 to 28. In the northern part of the country, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on August 26 and 27.

In Uttar Pradesh, scores of villages in Ayodhya's Rudauli tehsil have been flooded after the rise in water level in the Sarayu river which has caused severe distress among the villagers.A local named Manju from Kathy Majha village said, "We are facing a lot of trouble for the past two months. Our home and agricultural land have been damaged due to floods. The water level keeps rising and receding."