Water level of Yamuna river rises in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The water level of the Yamuna river has risen and was recorded at 204.38 meters at the Old Railway Bridge here after more than 5,800 cusec water was discharged from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, officials said on Monday. The water level was recorded at 8 am, and it was below the danger mark of 205.33 meters, an official said.

It has gone up as 5,883 cusec water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage, he said. Water Minister Satyendar Jain said the government was prepared to deal with the situation. A control room has been planned, and it will be activated soon, he said.

A plan has been prepared for the areas along the Yamuna river in Delhi, Jain said.

