Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 81,479

Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunda, taking the state's count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the State's Information and Public Relations Department.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunda, taking the state's count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the State's Information and Public Relations Department. At present, there are 26,602 active cases and 54,405 patients have recovered from the virus across the state.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 419 after 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 60,909 samples were tested for COVID-19 that include 7,490 RT-PCR, 53,295 samples via Antigen testing, and 124 samples via Truenat testing.

The number of samples tested cumulatively across the state has reached 13,63,620. India recorded 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to over 31 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. The country's total coronavirus count has surged to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 836 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542.

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from 'well-prepared' to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

