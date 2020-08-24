Left Menu
Two senior IPS officers suspended in UP over irregularities

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has suspended DIG (Rules and Manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG, PAC Agra, Arvind Sen, a home department spokesman said. There were complaints of Dubey getting tenders awarded for certain benefits in connection with the construction of Kasturba hostels in Shivgarhand Bachhrawan in Rae Bareli district and Sadabad besides bus stands in Bareilly and Kaushambi and a building for the physically challenged in Lucknow, home department sources said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended two senior IPS officers Dinesh Chandra Dubey and Arvind Sen on complaints of alleged irregularities. On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has suspended DIG (Rules and Manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG, PAC Agra, Arvind Sen, a home department spokesman said.

There were complaints of Dubey getting tenders awarded for certain benefits in connection with the construction of Kasturba hostels in Shivgarhand Bachhrawan in Rae Bareli district and Sadabad besides bus stands in Bareilly and Kaushambi and a building for the physically challenged in Lucknow, home department sources said. With regard to Arvind Sen, there were complaints in connection with cheating and forgery in the Animal Husbandry department, the sources said.

