Police seize 400 kg Ganja, detain 4 in Andhra's Eluru

The Eluru rural police seized close to 400 kilograms of Ganja being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam district to Krishna district, here on Sunday night. The police also seized two cars, two mobiles and detained four persons.

Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police Dileep Kiran said, "Almost 400 kg of Ganja has been seized whose market value is approximately Rs 32 lakhs. They were transporting the cannabis on two cars from Narsipatnam and surrounding areas in Visakhapatnam district to Vissannapeta in Krishna district." "The transporters were identified as Arli Srinu and Gali Krishna from Rolugunta Mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Srinu and Krishna brought two women to accompany them so that nobody would suspect them," the DSP added. (ANI)