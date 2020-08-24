Mayawati questions UP govt over law and order situation
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, asking if this was ''Ram rajya''.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:38 IST
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, asking if this was ''Ram rajya''. Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them.
"There is a spurt of crime in the state like rape of a Dalit minor in Sitapur, murder of a young man and breaking his son's hand for refusing to do bonded labour in Chitrakoot, and double murder in Gorakhpur. Is this the Ram rajya of the government? Strict action should be taken against culprits, this is the demand of BSP," she tweeted. Several political leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been expressing concerns regarding the surge in crime rates in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier this month, three teenagers were arrested for raping a teenage girl at a village in the Biswan Police Station area of Sitapur in the intervening night of August 15 and August 16. A case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act, police said. (ANI)
