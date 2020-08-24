Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rains in Odisha: MeT

With formation of a new low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal likely to trigger heavy rain in most parts of Odisha till Thursday, the state government has asked district collectors to deal with possible flash flood, landslide and water-logging. Under the influence of Sundays cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas, the MeT Centre here said.

This is the fifth low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal this month. Four back-to-back low pressure systems on August 4, 9, 13 and 19 have already triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood-like situations in several areas, particularly in Malkangiri district last week. In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast for heavy showers, the district collectors have been asked to remain alert, while engineers of the Water Resources department have been directed to keep a close watch on river embankments in their respective areas, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

Issuing an 'Orange' warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar till Tuesday, the MeT Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of these districts during the period. Heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places over Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts till Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and even extremely heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul and Deogarh districts where a 'Red' warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. The downpour may cause water logging and flash flood in some places and damage to kutcha houses, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places of Puri, Khurdha, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Kandhamal districts. While 'Red' warning implies the possibility of damage to buildings and roads due to weather conditions, 'Orange' warning stands for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact the lives of people significantly and requires the authorities to remain prepared.

The MeT office issued a 'Red' warning on August 26 and 27 for some parts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Deogarh districts where heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to happen during the period. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Angul and Keonjhar during the period, it said.

Isolated places in Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 27 and 28, it said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea in north Bay Of Bengal from August 25 to 27 as squally weather with wind speed up to 55 kmph may prevail in the region, it said.