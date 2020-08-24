Delimitation Commission gets new address in Delhi

A new office premises of the Delimitation Commission, set up earlier this year to redraw the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated on Monday. The new premises was opened by panel chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, an official statement said.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is the representative of the Election Commission on the Delimitation panel, while state election commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and the four states are its ex-officio members. The Delimitation panel will redraw the Lok Sabha and the Assembly constituencies of the four northeastern states and work on increasing the Assembly seats of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delimitation Commission has already started functioning and has held four formal meetings. The commission has kept June 15, 2020 as the date for freezing of administrative districts in the four northeast states and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

This would ensure that it does not have to rework on the delimitation exercise if a new administrative unit such as a panchayat or a tehsil is added to the state, a senior official explained. The new office is located on the third floor of Hotel Ashoka in Central Delhi.

Recently, the Lok Sabha had nominated 15 MPs as associate members of the Delimitation Commission. These members include Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh, who will assist in redrawing the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.