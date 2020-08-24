Private guard's body found in pit in UP's Greater Noida

The body of a private security guard was found inside a 30-feet-deep pit in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Trivedi, 37, a native of Sitapur district, who worked as a security guard in Bisrakh area, the police said.

"His body was found in the pit near a filling station close to the Ace City police post. Apparently he seems to have slipped into the 30 feet deep pit which led to his death," an official from the local Bisrakh police station said. The body has been taken in police custody and further legal proceedings were underway, the police said.