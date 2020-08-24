Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain likely in Gangetic West Bengal: MeT

Heavy rain occurred in Birbhum district, while other parts of Gangetic West Bengal also received rainfall since Sunday morning, the Met department said. Some low-lying areas in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore have got inundated owing to overflowing of some rivers and heavy rain causing breaches in earthen embankments, district officials said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:29 IST
Heavy rain likely in Gangetic West Bengal: MeT

The weatherman has forecast likelihood of heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal in the next three days due to formation of a low pressure area in north Bay of Bengal. The low pressure system is likely to intensify in the next couple of days, it said.

The districts of East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while thunderstorm is likely in other places of Gangetic West Bengal from Monday, the Met office said. Intensity of rain is likely to increase in the coastal districts from Tuesday with the low pressure system becoming more marked, and it may continue till Friday morning.

Due to the formation of the low pressure in north Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday. With several rivers in the region already in spate owing to heavy downpour over the last week, people living in the coastal districts are apprehensive of flooding of agricultural fields and low-lying areas.

The state Irrigation Department has said that it is keeping watch on the situation. Heavy rain occurred in Birbhum district, while other parts of Gangetic West Bengal also received rainfall since Sunday morning, the Met department said.

Some low-lying areas in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore have got inundated owing to overflowing of some rivers and heavy rain causing breaches in earthen embankments, district officials said..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brahmin outfit holds protest against Pune civic body; 7 held

Alleging that the Pune civic body has deployed garbage disposal container trucks to carry idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion during this festival, a Brahmin outfit on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the corporations office here. P...

DRDO meets with Rajnath Singh to apprise about 108 systems and subsystems

Responding to the clarion call given by Honble Prime Minister for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO has taken several initiatives to strengthen the indigenous defence ecosystem. Towards this, A DRDO de...

International forum raises concerns of human rights violation in Pakistan, China

Concerns of human rights violations in Pakistan and China have again been raised in the international forum. Meanwhile, the Pakistans allegations of Indian government committing human rights violation have again fallen flat. According to th...

CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the partys interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the organisation, sources said. The CWC also decided to convene the AICC All India Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020