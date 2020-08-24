Left Menu
Odisha govt to reduce school syllabus in view of COVID-19

The Odisha government is likely to announce a reduction in school syllabus for students for the academic year 2020-21 in the coming days, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, State School and Mass Education Minister, Sameer Ramjan Das said on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:33 IST
State School and Mass Education Minister, Odisha, Sameer Ramjan Das speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government is likely to announce a reduction in school syllabus for students for the academic year 2020-21 in the coming days, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, State School and Mass Education Minister, Sameer Ramjan Das said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Das said, "We are working on the issue of syllabus reduction for students. Though no decision has been taken yet on how much it will be reduced, a clear picture is likely to come in a couple of days."

"All the schools in Odisha are now closed till August 31, as per the previous decision. Odisha is now witnessing a peak in COVID-19 cases and the month of September is also going to be crucial in the ongoing fight against coronavirus," Das added. The minister said that the percentage of reduction in the syllabus can only be decided after the dates to reopen schools.

"It's time to wait what guidelines are issued by the Centre, and then the state government will take a decision after reviewing the COVID situation. The percentage of reduction can be ascertained only after the dates of the reopening of schools are decided," he said. Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19.

In a circular issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated to it, the CBSE said that the revision of syllabi has been done due to extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)

