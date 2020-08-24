Brahmin outfit holds protest against Pune civic body; 7 held

Alleging that the Pune civic body has deployed garbage disposal container trucks to carry idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion during this festival, a Brahmin outfit on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the corporation's office here. Police arrested seven members of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh (ABBM) for violating COVID-19 restrictions by holding the protest.

ABBM president Anand Dave said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deployed mobile container trucks for taking idols for immersion in view of COVID-19 restrictions. "However, it was noticed that the PMC is using the trucks that have been used for disposal of garbage for facilitating immersion of idols, which has hurt sentiments of devotees of Lord Ganesh," he alleged.

A Shivajinagar police station officer said seven ABBM members were arrested for violating lockdown norms and not obtaining permission to hold protest. "The process of releasing them on bail is going on," he said.

Meanwhile, Dave appealed to citizens to bring idols of Lord Ganesh to the premises of the PMC on the day of immersion, if the civic body fails to take corrective action. PTI SPK NSK NSK