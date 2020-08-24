Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri district
Pakistan on Monday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:32 IST
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 4.45 pm today through firing with small arms and intense shelling through mortars. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation in a befitting manner.
Earlier Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district at about 1:30 pm. (ANI)
