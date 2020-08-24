Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar flood situation stable; 83.62 lakh people affected

The river is flowing 18 cm above the danger level at Gandhi Ghat, over 35 cm above it at Hathidah and more than 36 cm above the red mark at Kahalgaon, it said. The 16-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa..

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:32 IST
Bihar flood situation stable; 83.62 lakh people affected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The flood situation remained stable in Bihar for the second consecutive day and the number of people hit by the deluge is 83.62 lakh across 16 districts, the Disaster Management Department said on Monday. The number of flood victims and affected areas remained the same since Saturday, the department's bulletin said adding that 83,62,451 people in 1,333 panchayats of 130 blocks are reeling under the impact of the calamity.

Flood-related deaths also remained unchanged at 27. The highest 11 casualties were registered in Darbhanga district, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran, Siwan and Khagaria.

However, the number of people being served cooked food has come down to 1.60 lakh on Monday from 1.78 lakh the previous day. The number of community kitchens also reduced by 21 since Sunday to reach 198, the bulletin said. It said that about 5.50 lakh people have been evacuated so far by 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force.

Meanwhile, the Ganga continued to flow above the danger mark at three places in the state -- Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, the Water Resources Department said. The river is flowing 18 cm above the danger level at Gandhi Ghat, over 35 cm above it at Hathidah and more than 36 cm above the red mark at Kahalgaon, it said.

The 16-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian women face greater atypical stress fractures with prolonged bisphosphonate use

Asian women have approximately five times the risk of atypical stress fractures with prolonged use of bisphosphonates drugs commonly used to treat osteoporosis compared to white women, according to a new study. The research, conducted by sc...

Union education minister calls for exam reforms in National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling needs to introduce reforms in its examination process so that the integrity of the institution cannot be questioned, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. He made the c...

Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

Google dedicates an animated artistic doodle to Barbara Hepworth, who is widely considered one of the mid-20th centurys most impactful sculptors. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture.Barbara Hepworth full name D...

140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020