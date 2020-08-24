59 more COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya, tally 1,976

At least 59 more people, including 11 security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,976, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 55 were reported from East Khasi Hills district and four from Ri-Bhoi, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"Eleven armed forces personnel - nine from East Khasi Hills and two from Ri-Bhoi - are among the new patients," he said. Meghalaya currently has 1,179 active cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 789. Eight patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the maximum number of active cases at 769, followed by West Garo Hills at 223 and Ri-Bhoi at 98, War said. "Of the 769 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 276 are security personnel," he said.

More than 75,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the official added.