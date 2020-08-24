Left Menu
Govt should provide financial assistance to kin of army personnel who died while on duty: MLA

Congress MLA Milton Rashid on Monday urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that financial assistance is provided by the government to the kin of army personnel Srikrishna Mondal who died while on duty on August 12.

24-08-2020
Congress MLA Milton Rashid on Monday urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that financial assistance is provided by the government to the kin of army personnel Srikrishna Mondal who died while on duty on August 12. In separate letters to the governor and the chief minister, the MLA from Hasan constituency in Birbhum district, requested them to sympathetically consider the case of Mondal as he was the only earning member of his family.

Mondal was a resident of Kalitha village in the district. An electrical technician with the army, Mondal had died while on duty in Jammu on August 12. He was cremated in his village on August 15, Rashid said.

The kin of two soldiers from the state who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese Army in June had received financial assistance from the Centre and the state government, the MLA said. But no such initiative has been taken either by the Centre or the state government in Mondal's case, Rashid said.

He urged the governor to ensure that a job is given to a member of the bereaved family, and requested him to visit Mondal's residence. In his letter to the chief minister, the legislator echoed the same request of providing employment to a family member of the deceased.

He also sought installation of a bust of the army personnel in his native village..

