1 dead as car rams into bike

Alok Gupta, around 50, and his friend were on his way to Greater Noida when the incident took place on the Golf Course road at DLF Phase 2 area around 6 am on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:01 IST
A private firm executive was killed after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Gurgaon, police said on Monday. Alok Gupta, around 50, and his friend were on his way to Greater Noida when the incident took place on the Golf Course road at DLF Phase 2 area around 6 am on Sunday, police said.

They had reached Belvedere Park when a Ford Figo coming from the opposite side rammed into the divider, jumped over to the other side and hit Gupta's Harley Davidson, according to a complaint by his friend Rahul Malik, who was on another motorcycle. Gupta and the two passengers of the car were taken to a hospital, where the biker succumbed to his injuries. Malik said.

The complainant has mentioned the registration number of the car and the name of its occupants. An FIR has been lodged under sections 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, DLF Phase 2 police station incharge Aman Beniwal said.

There has been no arrest yet and an investigation is on, Beniwal added. PTI KIS HMB.

