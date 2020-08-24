Inflows into dams fall significantly in AP after lull in rains

Left Menu
A drastic reduction of over five lakh cusecs in the flood flow eased the situation in the marooned villages along its course in East and West Godavari districts and normalcy is expected by Tuesday, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority here. The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram received an inflow of 13.92 lakh cusecs on Monday evening and that much was discharged into the Bay of Bengal.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:35 IST
Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI): With rains stopping in the last couple of days, particularly in the upper catchment regions, inflows into the major reservoirs on rivers Godavari and Krishna fell significantly in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. A drastic reduction of over five lakh cusecs in the flood flow eased the situation in the marooned villages along its course in East and West Godavari districts and normalcy is expected by Tuesday, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority here.

The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram received an inflow of 13.92 lakh cusecs on Monday evening and that much was discharged into the Bay of Bengal. The second warning signal at the Barrage has also been withdrawn now.

In river Krishna, the flood flow dwindled to just about 2.65 lakh cusecs at Srisailam and only 1.91 lakh cusecs was let out downstream. As against its full reservoir level of 215.81 tmc ft, Srisailam was now holding 209.88 tmc ft, with a flood cushion of 5.93 tmc ft, according to the Water Resources Department data.

Downstream, the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir held 305.68 tmc ft of water with an inflow of 1.45 lakh cusecs and discharge of 1.28 lakh cusecs. Nagarjuna Sagar now has a flood cushion of 6.37 tmc feet.

The Dr K L Rao Sagar at Pulichintala has almost been filled to its capacity of 45.77 tmc feet by Monday evening and accordingly 41,884 cusecs was being discharged downstream. The Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received 2.26 lakh cusecs, out of which 1.81 lakh cusecs was discharged into the sea.

