Kota: Engineer at power discom held for taking Rs 3,000 bribe from farmer

An assistant engineer was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a farmer here, police said. He had demanded the bribe for replacing a burnt transformer at an agriculture land.

The engineer of power discom Jaipur Vidutt Vitran Nigam Limited was posted at Kaithoon town here, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kota ACB, Chandrasheel Thakur said. Many farmers in the area have come up with bribery complaints against the accused in recent days and an investigation is underway, the ASP said.