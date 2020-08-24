Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker asks officials to probe tiger deaths at Mukundra Hills Reserve

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Rajasthan Forest Department over the death of tigers at Rajasthan's third tiger reserve, the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) in Kota.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:57 IST
Speaker asks officials to probe tiger deaths at Mukundra Hills Reserve
Loksabha Speaker Om Birla speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Rajasthan Forest Department over the death of tigers at Rajasthan's third tiger reserve, the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) in Kota. MHTR falls in the parliamentary constituency of Birla. MHTR has lost two adult tigers and two cubs in less than a month.

Talking to ANI, Birla said, "A meeting was held today. I have asked them to investigate the death of the tigers." He said the officials have also been asked to develop MHTR as a tiger reserve tourist hub at an international level.

"Plan is also to develop MHTR as a safari. Officials will come back with a detailed plan within two months," said Birla. Later speaking to ANI, Dr SP Yadav, additional director general of forests (Project Tiger) said that a committee has been set up to find out the reason for the death of tigers.

"Members of the committee will visit the spot and find out the reason behind the deaths of tigers. We will also prepare a detailed plan with the help of experts that how MHTR can be developed as a safari," he added. "We are in touch with the Rajasthan wildlife officials and will provide all the help and support in developing MHTR as an international tourist hub. MHTR was declared a tiger reserve in 2013 but four tigers were sent from Ranthambhore in 2018. The reserve is spread in a 759 square kilometre area in four districts of the Hadoti region in south-eastern Rajasthan," said Dr Yadav. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Governor calls on Jitendra Singh

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi on Monday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him the progress of various development projects in the northeastern state. Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Do...

Protesters scuffle with police in Charlotte ahead of Republican convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this weeks Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term on Monday. A few ...

Zoom's U.S. users hit by partial outage, some service restored

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday a partial outage had left numerous U.S. users unable to log in to work meetings or attend classes remotely, but that it had managed to restore some service.The San Jose...

Geelani's family urges people not to spread rumours about his health

The family of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday said that his health condition continues to be under medical attention and urged people not to spread rumours about it. Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in an advanced age with mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020