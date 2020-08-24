Speaker asks officials to probe tiger deaths at Mukundra Hills Reserve

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Rajasthan Forest Department over the death of tigers at Rajasthan's third tiger reserve, the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) in Kota. MHTR falls in the parliamentary constituency of Birla. MHTR has lost two adult tigers and two cubs in less than a month.

Talking to ANI, Birla said, "A meeting was held today. I have asked them to investigate the death of the tigers." He said the officials have also been asked to develop MHTR as a tiger reserve tourist hub at an international level.

"Plan is also to develop MHTR as a safari. Officials will come back with a detailed plan within two months," said Birla. Later speaking to ANI, Dr SP Yadav, additional director general of forests (Project Tiger) said that a committee has been set up to find out the reason for the death of tigers.

"Members of the committee will visit the spot and find out the reason behind the deaths of tigers. We will also prepare a detailed plan with the help of experts that how MHTR can be developed as a safari," he added. "We are in touch with the Rajasthan wildlife officials and will provide all the help and support in developing MHTR as an international tourist hub. MHTR was declared a tiger reserve in 2013 but four tigers were sent from Ranthambhore in 2018. The reserve is spread in a 759 square kilometre area in four districts of the Hadoti region in south-eastern Rajasthan," said Dr Yadav. (ANI)