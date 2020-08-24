Left Menu
Free Wi-Fi service launched at 6 locations in Jammu

The Jammu administration has started a first of its kind initiative of launching free Wi-Fi service in six locations of Jammu city. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday E-Inaugurated Smart Wi-Fi connectivity under the Smart City Mission.

24-08-2020
The Jammu administration has started a first of its kind initiative of launching free Wi-Fi service in six locations of Jammu city. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday E-Inaugurated Smart Wi-Fi connectivity under the Smart City Mission. The free Wi-Fi has been installed at Residency Road, Raghunath Bazar, Mubarak Mandi to Parade Chowk, Bahu Fort, Apsara Road, and Green belt park.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan said that this will also help in boosting tourism. "Out of eight locations, six locations are ready with the Wi-Fi services. These locations were chosen according to the footfall in the regions. LG sir has also inaugurated the service in these locations. The other two locations will also be ready in the next two days," said Chauhan.

"This is a Phase-I project and we will extend this service according to the results we receive from these eight locations. This will boost the tourism sector. The business community and students will receive benefits from this service," she added. She further said that Wi-Fi is an important component of any city that aspires to become "smart".

Local residents praised the administration for stepping towards development by launching this service. Ajeet, a resident said, "This is a good initiative. We are getting a 4G speed Wi-Fi service, it will be very helpful for the tourists. This service should be extended further. One mobile user can utilize 500 MB of the data."

"Wi-Fi is an essential component of a smart city, even before you add any other component on the top of it. So, the government has taken a great initiative. We have focused that the roads should get the maximum coverage of the service and the users should get a good speed," said Rajesh Koul, Director LMES, Service provider. "We are giving them enough data for the day to consume, for free. After that, if the users want more data, they have an option to buy," he added. (ANI)

