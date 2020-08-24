Left Menu
Domestic civil aviation on the path of growth: Hardeep Singh Puri

As many as 98,874 passengers travelled in 997 domestic flights on Sunday which shows that the country's domestic civil aviation continues to be on the path of growth, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:12 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing confidence that the sector will emerge stronger, he added, "With operations opening up further and numbers continuing to grow, the sector is set to emerge stronger in a post-COVID world." On August 18, the domestic aviation sector saw over 91,000 passengers flying across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), had said.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry wrote, "Over 91,000 passengers flew across the country on 17 August 2020. The steady rise in domestic civil aviation operations continues."

