Delhi CM thanks representatives of banquet halls for cooperation in fight against COVID-19

The associations thanked the Delhi government for opening up banquet halls and suggested various measures to revive the banquet hall industry. Kejriwal said their suggestions will be implemented and measures will be adopted to revive the industry in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with representatives of banquet halls and thanked them for their cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. During the rise in coronavirus cases in June, the associations had cooperated by letting their establishments to be attached with the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals

"When the Centre issued guidelines that the banquets can be opened across the country but not in Delhi, I explained the situation to them (associations). "The banquet halls have opened in states where the COVID-19 cases are higher and remain shut in Delhi where the cases are lower. Then, they (Centre) permitted us to open the banquet halls after August 15," a statement quoting Kejriwal said. The associations thanked the Delhi government for opening up banquet halls and suggested various measures to revive the banquet hall industry. Kejriwal said their suggestions will be implemented and measures will be adopted to revive the industry in Delhi.

