Buying Chinese goods will amount to strengthening China: VHP

Indian industrialists should produce quality products as an alternative to Chinese goods which need to be boycotted, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Secretary General Milind Parande on Monday said. Chinese products should not be purchased even if their quality was good as patronising them would amount to strengthening the hands of the neighbouring country whose military killed 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June, he told reporters here.

"That's why, the VHP has called upon the entire country to boycott Chinese items," he said. He said the VHP urged the Indian manufacturers to make quality products in the country as an alternative to Chinese goods and help the society.

Soon after the border clash, the VHP had said it will conduct a door-to-door campaign across the country appealing to people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile phones to break the backbone of the neighbouring country. On the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Parande said the organisation would support the Shri Ram Janmabhooomi Teertha Kshetra Nyas in the process of building the shrine as per any system decided by the latter.

A campaign for raising funds could be announced soon and the VHP would support the Nyas as it was illegal for others to collect money for the purpose, he said. On Kashi and Mathura temples, he said Kashi and Mathura are on the agenda of Hindu samaj", but the VHP would now concentrate on the Ram temple.

Parande, who was in Hyderabad in connection with the service activities of the organisation, condemned the Telangana government for allegedly causing obstructions in public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities..