Virus-induced curbs on inter-state travel in K'taka eased

The Karnataka government on Monday eased the coronavirus-induced lockdown that imposed restrictions on inter-state travel, including stamping on the hand indicating whether the individual is coronavirus- infected and the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:26 IST
The Karnataka government on Monday eased the coronavirus-induced lockdown that imposed restrictions on inter-state travel, including stamping on the hand indicating whether the individual is coronavirus- infected and the 14-day mandatory quarantine. The government issued a new circular to this effect to travellers arriving in Karnataka from other states and union territories.

The inter-state travellers include businessmen, students, labourers and those passing through irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state, the circular read. Registration on Seva Sindhu portal and entry and medical check-up on borders, bus stands, railway stations and airports would not be in force any longer, the circular read.

There would be no screening at the receiving centres in the districts and categorisation of passengers. Hand-stamp, 14-day quarantine, isolation and testing would not continue, it said.

Enforcement of home quarantine, including pasting of posters on houses of the virus-infected families, visits by flying squads, inspections by teams from panchayat, ward- level staff, monitoring of IVRS (interactive voice response systems) outbound calls would be discontinued, the circular said. However, the government has advised people having coronavirus to follow certain practices.

If asymptomatic on arrival, people can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement of the quarantine. However, the asymptomatic shall self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms like fever, cough, cold, throat pain and difficulty in breathing and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410, the circular said.

Travellers showing symptoms on arrival should immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410. Standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of mask, maintaining physical distancing of two metres, hand- washing with soap and water or use of sanitiser, following cough etiquette in public areas and workplaces shall continue, it said.

The Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, who issued the circular, said the fresh guidelines would come into effect immediately. He has asked the District Health Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to suitably and appropriately plan the information, education and communication campaign for the incoming travellers about the importance of self- reporting, self-isolation and COVID-19 testing of symptomatic persons.

The earlier relaxation on the lockdown was made in May since the outbreak of the pandemic..

