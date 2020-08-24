Left Menu
Hyderabad: Bill Collector at office of GHMC gets 2-years jail for accepting bribe

A Bill Collector at the office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years for demanding and accepting a Rs 2000 bribe.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Bill Collector at the office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years for demanding and accepting a Rs 2000 bribe. According to an official release, on October 21, 2008, ACB officials trapped one Tirunagari Venkatesh, Bill Collector/Junior Assistant at Office of the GHMC in Balajinagar when he demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs 2,000 from the complainant A. Ramachandra Rao.

The bribe was given for doing official favour to feed the name of the complainant in Head Office Computer of GHMC, Kukatpally Circle Office as property tax assessee, to issue property demand notices generated automatically every year and to receive property tax in respect of the penthouse of the complainant situated in Harini Residences, Balaji Nagar, Kukatpally, RR District. Another accused Gaddam Ravinder Rao, a private employee in the GHMC, Balajinagar Ward Officer, Hyderabad, abetted Venkatesh in demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2,000 from the complainant to do an official favour.

On August 24, 2020, Sambasiva Rao, Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad pronounced judgment and convicted Tirunagari Venkatesh and Gaddam Ravinder Rao. Accordingly, Venkatesh was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and also to pay a fine of Rs1000 for the offence under section 12 of P.C. Act, 1988 and in default of the payment of the fine amount, another accused is sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months and he is further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and also to pay a fine of Rs.1000 for the offence under section 13 (1) (d) read with 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and in default of the payment of the fine amount, to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months.

Both the sentences of the accused officer shall run concurrently and another accused Rao is sentenced to undergo imprisonment for a period of two years and also to pay a fine of Rs1000 for the offence under section 12 of P.C. Act, 1988 and in default of the payment of the fine amount to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months. (ANI)

