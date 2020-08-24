Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maha CM tells civic bodies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has seen a surge in the new cases and fatalities. Thackeray reviewed the status of pandemic in Thane district during his visit.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:18 IST
Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maha CM tells civic bodies
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has seen a surge in the new cases and fatalities.

Thackeray reviewed the status of pandemic in Thane district during his visit. "Civic bodies in Thane district should intensify their fight against COVID-19 with the help of Corona Vigilance Committees," he said while speaking at a meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

He said police and municipal corporations should focus on tracking and tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients. "Chase the virus" campaign should be carried out effectively, he said.

The CM later handed over 20 ambulances to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...

Brazil priest under investigation over accusations pilgrim donations were misused

A popular priest is being investigated by prosecutors over accusations he diverted donations at Brazils third largest pilgrimage site into real estate investments, including a ranch and a luxury beach house, authorities said. The Roman Cath...

IAEA chief in Tehran, seeks access to Iranian nuclear sites

The U.N. nuclear watchdogs chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, as he seeks access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites after a months-long standoff between Tehran and the body. Tehran sai...

Israel delays budget deadline, avoiding another snap election

Israels feuding government leaders on Monday avoided plunging the country into its fourth election in less than two years, postponing a deadline for passage of a national budget.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main coalition partn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020