Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maha CM tells civic bodies
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has seen a surge in the new cases and fatalities. Thackeray reviewed the status of pandemic in Thane district during his visit.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has seen a surge in the new cases and fatalities.
Thackeray reviewed the status of pandemic in Thane district during his visit. "Civic bodies in Thane district should intensify their fight against COVID-19 with the help of Corona Vigilance Committees," he said while speaking at a meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation.
He said police and municipal corporations should focus on tracking and tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients. "Chase the virus" campaign should be carried out effectively, he said.
The CM later handed over 20 ambulances to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.
