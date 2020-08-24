India's longest river ropeway inaugurated in Guwahati
Assam Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Siddhartha Bhattacharya on Monday inaugurated the Guwahati Ropeway over Brahmaputra river.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:41 IST
Assam Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Siddhartha Bhattacharya on Monday inaugurated the Guwahati Ropeway over Brahmaputra river. Umananda Doley, CEO, Guwahati Development Department (GDD) said "it is the longest ropeway over a river" and is 1.82 kilometers in length.
"We have adopted Swiss technology for this project," he said. Babul, a local resident, said he was very happy over the completion of the project.
"It's a good initiative and we all are very happy. I would like to thank Assam Government for this project," said The ropeway project connects northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra river.
The cable car will take about seven minutes to take passengers across the river from North Guwahati to Guwahati. The cabins have been imported from Switzerland.
