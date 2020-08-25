Considering reopening religious places: HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said his government is considering reopening temples and other religious places and has asked Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur to talk to their representatives to come up with a standard operating procedure.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said his government is considering reopening temples and other religious places and has asked Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur to talk to their representatives to come up with a standard operating procedure. Govind Singh Thakur also holds the language, art and culture portfolio.

Speaking to reporters here after a Cabinet meeting, the chief minister said reopening of religious places after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was delayed due to a rise in the number of cases of the infection in the state. The state government is already considering reopening temples and other religious places, he said.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur has been asked to talk to the representatives of the main religious places in the state to chalk out a standard operating procedure for it, he added. Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally rose to 5,102 on Monday as the hill state reported 100 fresh cases. So far, 28 people have died due to the infection in the state.

In the Cabinet meeting, an official spokesperson said, it was decided to implement the National Education Policy - 2020 in the state to prepare students for the 21st century where critical thinking will determine the future of the nation. The Cabinet also gave its nod to provide government guarantee to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board to raise a loan of Rs 455 crore from the Power Finance Corporation on usual terms and conditions to clear various dues.

It also gave its approval to open the block development officer's office in Shimla district's Tutu by reorganising Mashobra and Basantpur blocks along with the creation of 10 posts of different categories to manage this office. In the meeting, the Cabinet gave its consent to creating and filling up 10 posts of physiotherapists, one each in all district hospitals of the state excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

