Journalist shot dead in UP, 3 arrested
A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). "A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana.PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:13 IST
A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).
"A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45),” Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said three people, Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh and Suneel Singh, have been arrested in this connection. According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with his neighbour Dinesh Singh. "Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh’s parcener,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. A senior officer said cross FIRs were registered against both the parties in 2019 in connection with the property dispute. A case was registered against Ratan Singh, but his name was later cleared, he said.
Talking about Monday’s incident, Kumar asserted that the reason behind Ratan’s murder was property dispute and not related to the journalist's work. "Action under the National Security Act and Gangster Act will also be taken against the three accused,” he added. PTI CORR NAV SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Ratan Singh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ballia
- Phephana
- Law and Order
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Advocate shot at, beaten in Prayagraj
We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh: Karnataka minister CT Ravi
Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg tests positive for COVID-19
Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session: Speaker.
Over 775 villages of 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by floods