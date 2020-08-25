Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist shot dead in UP, 3 arrested

A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). "A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:13 IST
Journalist shot dead in UP, 3 arrested

A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).

"A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45),” Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said three people, Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh and Suneel Singh, have been arrested in this connection. According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with his neighbour Dinesh Singh. "Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh’s parcener,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. A senior officer said cross FIRs were registered against both the parties in 2019 in connection with the property dispute. A case was registered against Ratan Singh, but his name was later cleared, he said.

Talking about Monday’s incident, Kumar asserted that the reason behind Ratan’s murder was property dispute and not related to the journalist's work. "Action under the National Security Act and Gangster Act will also be taken against the three accused,” he added. PTI CORR NAV SRY

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.The court said too much time had ...

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...

California braces for more lightning wildfires

California braced for more lightning storms, which have sparked over 600 wildfires in the past week, but firefighters got some relief as temperatures eased off record highs. The worst of the blazes, including the second and third largest in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020