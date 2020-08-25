Left Menu
Vaishno Devi yatra's online registration, helicopter booking available from August 26

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that online yatra registration and helicopter booking is available from August 26 and will continue till Septemeber 5.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-08-2020 04:08 IST
Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on August 16. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that online yatra registration and helicopter booking is available from August 26 and will continue till Septemeber 5. "Vaishno Devi online yatra registration and helicopter booking is available from August 26 to September 5, 2020," Ramesh Kumar Jangid, Chief Executing Officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir told ANI.

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. Jangid said that devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple without a COVID-19 negative test report.

"All devotees coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir for Vaishno Devi Yatra require valid COVID-19 negative test report not more than 48 hours older at the time of arrival. Without negative test report, they will not be allowed for the yatra," he said. Moreover, only those devotees with online registration will be permitted.

"People above 60-years of age, children below 10, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidity will not be given permission to visit the shrine as a measure toward COVID-19 precautions," said Ramesh Kumar. Jangid said that at present 2,000 devotees are allowed to visit the shrine out of which 1,900 are residents are of Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the union territory.

"The capacity of outsiders which was fixed at 100 will be reviewed this week and is likely to be increased. However, the maximum limit of 500 people will be maintained till September," he said. Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and inspected facilities for pilgrims here. He also directed to continue precautionary measures for the safety of pilgrims.

The shrine board is abiding with all central health norms to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

