Three arrested in connection with killing of journalist in UP's Ballia

Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 06:36 IST
Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday. "In Ballia, a journalist named Ratan Singh was killed. Three prime accused arrested from the spot. Search for other accused is underway. Although the deceased was a journalist the incident does not involve anything related to journalism. It is completely about the land dispute between the two parties," Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh told ANI.

A journalist was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district on Monday evening, said police. "Journalist Ratan Singh was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It is being told that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway. All accused will be arrested soon," Ballia SP Devendranath said while speaking to media.

Ratan Singh's father Vinod Singh alleged that village head Jhabar Singh hatched a conspiracy and killed his son. "We received information in the evening at around 5:30 pm that village head Jhabar Singh's brother Sonu had a fight with my son. My son went to his house in the evening and they killed him there. They have also killed my elder son three years ago," Vinod Singh said. (ANI)

