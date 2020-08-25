Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttarakhand likely to receive heavy rain today: IMD

Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:55 IST
Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttarakhand likely to receive heavy rain today: IMD
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The IMD has further stated that the low-pressure area lies over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours. "The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of the above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state and heavy falls over southwest Rajasthan on August 25," the advisory from the IMD read.

"Strong wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over southwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea and north Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over North Arabian sea and along and off Gujarat coast," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur civic chief Mundhe tests coronavirus positive

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol guidelines. Request everyone who has co...

Soccer-Manchester United defender Lindelof tackles thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole an elderly womans handbag in his home city of Vasteras on Monday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. A police statement httpspolisen....

Sano, Cruz homers help Twins edge Indians

Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Nelson Cruz launched his seventh homer in 10 games for the Twins, who have gone deep eight ti...

'You will always be alive in our hearts': Suresh Raina pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday penned an emotional note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Raina, who recently retired from international cricket, shared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020