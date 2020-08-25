Woman SI accuses colleague of sexually exploiting her with false promise of marriage

A woman Sub-Inspector has accused another SI of Odisha Police of sexually exploiting her with a false promise of marriage, officials said. The woman has lodged a formal complaint with the DGP's office and has sought stern action against the SI who allegedly betrayed her after establishing physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

The woman said she decided to lodge a complaint after the SI refused to marry her and attempted to tie nuptials somewhere else. She said they came close to each other during her training days at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in 2017.

She is posted in Kandhamal district while the male SI is posted in Ganjam district. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Ganjam, Brijesh Kumar Rai said the accused was on leave since long.

An inquiry will be held into the allegations and action will be taken against the cop if he is found guilty, the SP said..