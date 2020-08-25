Left Menu
Development News Edition

Landslide in J-K's Reasi leaves four dead

Khalil Ahmad (30), his wife Raksana Begum (25) and their relative Mohammad Aslam were killed after a landslide in upper reaches of Khour in Mahore area on Monday night, a police official said. The deceased was grazing his cattle when the landslide occurred, he said, adding five buffaloes were also killed in the incident.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:53 IST
Landslide in J-K's Reasi leaves four dead

Three members of a family were among four killed in separate incidents of landslides following heavy rains in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. Khalil Ahmad (30), his wife Raksana Begum (25) and their relative Mohammad Aslam were killed after a landslide in upper reaches of Khour in Mahore area on Monday night, a police official said. He said the three had gone to the area for cattle grazing and had set up their shelter near the mouth of a natural cave. Several of their animals were also killed in the incident

The bodies of the deceased were recovered this morning and are being handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities, the official said. In another incident, the official said 40-year-old Wali Mohammad was killed in a landslide in Khandi Gali Dhok on Monday. The deceased was grazing his cattle when the landslide occurred, he said, adding five buffaloes were also killed in the incident.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dope-testing at IPL: 3 NADA officials, 6 DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests

Three high-ranking National Anti-Doping Agency NADA officials, along with six empanelled Dope Control Officers DCOs, will be travelling to the UAE for sample collection during this years Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19. ...

A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC.

A person should realise his mistake we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise SC....

Mets begin twin bill parade by facing Marlins

The New York Mets wont have to look far Tuesday afternoon to find people who understand exactly what theyve been through and what theyre beginning to embark upon. The Mets are scheduled to resume play when they host the Miami Marlins in a d...

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech; but says he will not tender an apology for contempt: SC.

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech but says he will not tender an apology for contempt SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020