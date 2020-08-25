Cop suspended over video of him beating up boy
A constable has been suspended after a video surfaced purportedly showing him beating up a boy with a baton in southwest Delhi as another policeman stood nearby, officials said on Tuesday.
A constable has been suspended after a video surfaced purportedly showing him beating up a boy with a baton in southwest Delhi as another policeman stood nearby, officials said on Tuesday. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the constable after the incident occurred at R K Puram area last Saturday, police said.
In the video that went viral on social media, the constable who was on his night duty can be seen beating up the boy with a stick as another cop stood watching the act. The boy's age has not been ascertained yet. "Soon after the matter came into their notice, we immediately suspended the constable and have also initiated an inquiry into the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Kaushik has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and appropriate action will be taken based on it's findings, police said. PTI AMP HMB.
