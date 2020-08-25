Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: More than 100 pc rise in recovery in last 25 days; recovery rate rises to 75.92 pc

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, the "actual caseload" of the country, comprises only 22.24 per cent of the total cases. As a result of the combined efforts of the Union government and the states and UTs, there have been focused and effective measures of testing, containment through surveillance and contact tracing, isolation in home setting and institutions, coupled with efficient treatment in upgraded medical infrastructure through three categories of COVID facilities, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:19 IST
COVID: More than 100 pc rise in recovery in last 25 days; recovery rate rises to 75.92 pc

With a record 66,550 patients recovering from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. In a testimony of the government's policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently, the total number of recoveries have outpaced the active cases by more than 17 lakh.

"The steadily falling COVID-19 case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent as on date. There has been more than 100 per cent increase in the recoveries in the last 25 days," the ministry highlighted. "India's recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 75.92 per cent. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date," it said.

The Health Ministry said 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in a span of 24 hours, and asserted that the collaborative and strategic measures led by the Union Government and implemented by the states and UTs are showing results. The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, the "actual caseload" of the country, comprises only 22.24 per cent of the total cases.

As a result of the combined efforts of the Union government and the states and UTs, there have been focused and effective measures of testing, containment through surveillance and contact tracing, isolation in home setting and institutions, coupled with efficient treatment in upgraded medical infrastructure through three categories of COVID facilities, the ministry said. These comprise the Dedicated COVID Care Centres, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and Dedicated COVID Hospitals. These sustained measures have collectively borne results. The steadily falling case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent today.  With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while the death-toll climbed to 58,390, with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 30 minutes to Bhushan to reconsider his stand on contemptuous tweets

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to think over his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to B...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries.Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Is...

Iran, IAEA chief say talks in Tehran were 'constructive'

Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdogs chief were constructive, Irans top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former ato...

Myanmar urged to restore internet in Rakhine to help contain virus

Humanitarian workers battling the novel coronavirus in Myanmars Rakhine State have urged authorities to restore high-speed internet access to help tackle rising infections in an area where tens of thousands of people have been displaced.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020