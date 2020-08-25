COVID: UP CM asks officials to keep strict vigil in Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi

Left Menu
Lucknow, Aug 25 (PT) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to maintain a strict vigil in districts, including Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:07 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to maintain a strict vigil in districts, including Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases. He also stressed on conducting more tests for the disease in these districts which also include Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ballia, an official statement said

Adityanath said more than 85,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted every day besides over 45,000 RT-PCR tests

The chief minister said better surveillance could control the fatality rate in the state and asked officials to regularly monitor the work of integrated command and control centres. He also directed officials to make fertilisers available to the farmers in time and ensure there is no black marketing of it. He said action will be taken under the National Security Act against those found involved in black marketing of fertilisers, the statement added.

