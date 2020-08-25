Telangana reports 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 25 (AN): As many as 2,579 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 24, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,08,670, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday.

The officials said that 1,752 people also recovered from the virus after treatment in the state, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 84,163. However, 770 others have lost their lives due to the virus.

Currently, there are a total number of 23,737 COVID-19 positive cases in the state. Notably, 17,226 people are under home or institutional quarantine in the state. (ANI)