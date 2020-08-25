Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

This comes after the trio, aged between 25 and 39, were arrested in Durban on Monday afternoon by the Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by their Durban counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:05 IST
Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud
In a statement, Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said National Adhesive applied for COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief funds for their employees and their application was duly processed. Image Credit: ANI

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) COVID-19 relief funds.

This comes after the trio, aged between 25 and 39, were arrested in Durban on Monday afternoon by the Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by their Durban counterparts.

The suspects are alleged to have fraudulently pocketed over R692 000 which was meant for a company called National Adhesive.

In a statement, Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said National Adhesive applied for COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief funds for their employees and their application was duly processed.

"It, however, emerged that the company's banking details were fraudulently changed and an amount of R692 185.55 was deposited into a different bank account," she said.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the account belonged to a police officer from the Durban Central Tactical Response Team.

He allegedly transferred the money into different bank accounts belonging to another police officer and two civilians.

Warrants of arrest were issued against the two police Sergeants and a civilian.

Mulamu said the fourth suspect was not arrested but was warned to appear in court with the other three as he was cooperating with the investigations.

Almost R240 000 of the proceeds has already been frozen while efforts to recover the stolen money are already underway.

Mulamu said the investigation team has also seized an NP200 bakkie as well as a stand that was purchased through the proceeds of crime. Both will be forfeited to the state.

In the statement, national Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, welcomed the arrests and commended the Hawks' Priority Crimes Specialised Investigation, Financial Intelligence Centre, National Prosecution Authority, and Asset Forfeiture Unit for the speedy investigations.

The arrests come a month after law enforcement pounced on five suspects in a similar scheme in Gauteng that fleeced the UIF of R6 million.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany urges Turkish-Greek talks to avoid 'catastrophe'

Germany urged Greece and Turkey to solve their dispute over overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean Sea through direct talks, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, warning of the risk of a military confrontation.The current...

HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI Following are the top stories at 1730 Hours on Tuesday NATION DEL48 CONG-MOILY-STATEMENT An admitted fact that organisation not in position to take forward Congress philosophy Moily New Delhi Senior Congress ...

Death toll rises to 10 in Raigad building collapse, rescue operations on

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Maharashtras Raigad rose to 10 on Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force NDRF said. The rescue operations continued to remove those trapped in the rubble. The incident took pl...

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020