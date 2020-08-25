Four drug smugglers arrested in UP's Bahraich; smack worth Rs 5 cr seized

Four suspected drug smugglers have been arrested here and smack worth Rs five crore in the international market seized from them, police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made from the Dargah Sharif area during a joint operation of the Special Operations Group and the local police on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

All four are residents of Barabanki and Bahraich districts, he said. Two motorcycles and five mobile phones were also seized from them, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered against them under the NDPS act.