C'garh Assembly pays tributes to martyred soldiers

Tributes were paid to the Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June on the first day of the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday. The house also paid tributes to former chief minister Ajit Jogi, former state minister D P Dhritlahre, former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Balihar Singh and former MP Rajnigandha Devi.

Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, and other three died in the period following the last session. As proceedings began, Speaker Charan Das Mahant mentioned the demise of the four leaders and martyrdom of Indian soldiers.

On June 15, Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives while fighting Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley of Ladakh, he said. Ganesh Ram Kunjam, an Army Jawan from Kanker district of Chhattisgarh was among those martyred, the Speaker noted.

Their sacrifices and bravery will always be remembered, Mahant said. About Jogi, the speaker said the late leader had passed the IPS and then IAS examinations and had many achievements under his belt.

He strove for the development of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities and other backward classes and his contribution to the state will always be remembered, Mahant said. With Jogi's death, the country and the state have lost an able administrator and social worker, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, JCC(J) Legislative Party Leader Dharamjit Singh and other MLAs also paid tributes to these leaders. Baghel also paid homage to the 17 security personnel who were martyred in an encounter with naxals in Minpa area of Sukma district on March 21 this year.

Soon after the obituary references, the house was adjourned for the day. The four-day session is being held with coronavirus- related precautionary measures in place.