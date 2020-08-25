Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh Assembly pays tributes to martyred soldiers

Tributes were paid to the Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June on the first day of the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:48 IST
C'garh Assembly pays tributes to martyred soldiers

Tributes were paid to the Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June on the first day of the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday. The house also paid tributes to former chief minister Ajit Jogi, former state minister D P Dhritlahre, former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Balihar Singh and former MP Rajnigandha Devi.

Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, and other three died in the period following the last session. As proceedings began, Speaker Charan Das Mahant mentioned the demise of the four leaders and martyrdom of Indian soldiers.

On June 15, Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives while fighting Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley of Ladakh, he said. Ganesh Ram Kunjam, an Army Jawan from Kanker district of Chhattisgarh was among those martyred, the Speaker noted.

Their sacrifices and bravery will always be remembered, Mahant said. About Jogi, the speaker said the late leader had passed the IPS and then IAS examinations and had many achievements under his belt.

He strove for the development of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities and other backward classes and his contribution to the state will always be remembered, Mahant said. With Jogi's death, the country and the state have lost an able administrator and social worker, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, JCC(J) Legislative Party Leader Dharamjit Singh and other MLAs also paid tributes to these leaders. Baghel also paid homage to the 17 security personnel who were martyred in an encounter with naxals in Minpa area of Sukma district on March 21 this year.

Soon after the obituary references, the house was adjourned for the day. The four-day session is being held with coronavirus- related precautionary measures in place.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain,' says Varun Dhawan as he shares shirtless selfie

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night, taking inspiration from Sonu Nigams popular song. The Street Dancer ...

Validity of vehicle documents extended till Dec 31: Pb transport minister

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has extended the validity of vehicle related documents including driving licences and registration certificates RCs till December 31, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Transport minister Razia Sultan...

Kremlin defies calls to probe Navalny illness, says poisoning not yet certain

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalnys grave illness and that a German clinics initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive.German Cha...

Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape

Egyptian authorities have ordered the arrests of a group of men accused of being involved in a gang rape at a Cairo hotel amid a rare debate about sex crimes that started on social media and has fuelled a growing MeToo movement.Lack of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020