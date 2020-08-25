Defence Ministry suspends business dealings with Vectra company over Tatra case
The defence ministry has suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Ltd for one year in view of a probe by the CBI into the allegations of wrongdoings against it in the Tatra Truck deal, officials said on Tuesday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:48 IST
The defence ministry has suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Ltd for one year in view of a probe by the CBI into the allegations of wrongdoings against it in the Tatra Truck deal, officials said on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the suspension of business dealings with M/s VAEPL for one year from August 14, they said.
In 2012, the then Army chief Gen V K Singh had claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crore to approve the procurement of a batch of 600 "sub-standard" Tatra trucks for the Indian Army. Vectra was the supplier of the Czech-origin all-terrain Tatra trucks to the armed forces through state-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). In an official note, the defence ministry linked the suspension of the business dealings with M/s VAEPL to the CBI probe into the case as well as bribery allegations made by Singh, who is currently part of the union council of ministers.
"It is requested that strict compliance of the above decision may be ensured by all wings in this ministry and services," the note issued by the vigilance department of the ministry said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- VK Singh
- Tatra Truck
- Indian Army
- Bharat Earth Movers Limited
ALSO READ
Book chronicling VP Naidu's third year in office to be released by Rajnath Singh
Time for India to become Atma Nirbhar in defence sector: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh launches new infrastructure creation by Defence PSUs and OFB
More items will be included in negative list of defence imports: Rajnath Singh
India could have been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 years if COVID-19 had not hit: Rajnath Singh