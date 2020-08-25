Left Menu
Women of GMRV Foundation, Hyderabad, make 30,000 masks, 6,000 PPE kits in four months

A group of 14 women at GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) Hyderabad centre have been crafting masks and PPE kits for the past four months and have made more than 30,000 masks and 6,000 PPE kits.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:52 IST
Women at GMR Varalakshmi Foundation Hyderabad centre are stitching masks and PPE to fight pandemic [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A group of 14 women at GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) Hyderabad centre have been crafting masks and PPE kits for the past four months and have made more than 30,000 masks and 6,000 PPE kits. While this project gives an opportunity to GMRVF women to contribute to the fight against COVID, it is also helping them to generate some income for their families even during the lock-down and COVID-induced economic downturn.

"We feel proud that GMRVF's skilled women are at the forefront producing PPE and masks to equip the frontline COVID warriors. As an organisation, we are committed to our social responsibilities and are glad that our empowered women are helping people at this crucial hour when it is needed the most. Our volunteers continue to serve for a dedicated cause and are glad to help communities in this way," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL in a press statement. These skilled women are getting more orders from pharma agencies for PPE kits which are high on stitching quality.

With the international service getting resumed in a calibrated manner under Air Bubble arrangement of Centre, GMRVF has also resumed its Empower outlet at the international departures in security hold area of the Hyderabad International Airport.

