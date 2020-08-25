Left Menu
Death toll rises to 10 in Raigad building collapse, rescue operations on

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Raigad rose to 10 on Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. The rescue operations continued to remove those trapped in the rubble.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:01 IST
Rescue operation underway after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad, Raigad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Raigad rose to 10 on Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. The rescue operations continued to remove those trapped in the rubble. The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. Following which, the local administration and NDRF are carrying out search and rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, bodies of 3 males and 1 female were recovered from the site while a male child was rescued from the debris, according to NDRF. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister have expressed their distress and grief over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

