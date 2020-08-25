Left Menu
Ajay Maken to visit Jaipur to deal with Cong’s organisational issues in Rajasthan

AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken would visit Jaipur this week to take feedback from party leaders and workers, state's Congress unit chief said on Tuesday. Senior party leader Maken was also appointed after the month-long political crisis got over and this will be his first visit as the new AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:10 IST
AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken would visit Jaipur this week to take feedback from party leaders and workers, state's Congress unit chief said on Tuesday. Rajasthan PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said Maken would take feedback from the division and district-level leaders and workers.

He said after the ground level feedback from party workers, the new executive for the party's state unit would be decided. “The final programme has not yet been received but he is scheduled to come here this week. We will hold discussions with him on organisational issues. The discussion will be helpful in the improvement of the party organisation,” he told reporters on Tuesday. Dotasra, who is also the state's education minister, was appointed as the new chief of the state unit of the Congress last month after Sachin Pilot was sacked as the PCC president and deputy chief minister after his rebellion. Senior party leader Maken was also appointed after the month-long political crisis got over and this will be his first visit as the new AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan. Dostara also accused the BJP of weakening democracy and the Constitution and said the Congress workers are prepared to teach a lesson to the BJP.

Dotasra said only two persons -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah -- are ruling the country which is not a good sign in a democracy..

