New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI): Following are the top stories at 1730 Hours on Tuesday: NATION DEL48 CONG-MOILY-STATEMENT 'An admitted fact' that organisation not in position to take forward Congress philosophy: Moily New Delhi: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, one of the senior most members of the 'group of 23' who have called for far-reaching reforms within the party, said on Tuesday it is an "admitted fact" that the organisation is not in a position to take forward 'the Congress philosophy and protect the democracy'. He also asserted that Sonia Gandhi's leadership is always required. DEL53 CONG-SHARMA Letter was written with best interest of party 'in our hearts': Anand Sharma New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Anand Shrama, one of the 23 signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday their intention was to convey "shared concerns" over the present environment in the county and it was done with the best interest of the party in their hearts.

DEL50 PAR-SESSION-RECOMMENDATION Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends Monsoon Session from Sept 14 to Oct 1 New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended that the Monsoon Session of Parliament be held from September 14 to October 1, sources said on Tuesday. DEL37 NIA-PULWAMA NIA files chargesheet in 2019 Pulwama terror attack case Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet on Tuesday in a special court here against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead in Pulwama, South Kashmir, in 2019.

DEL23 PNB-NIRAV MODI-WIFE Interpol issues global arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's wife in PNB fraud case New Delhi: An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday. DEL28 VIRUS-TESTING COVID-19 tests per million in India touch 26,685 New Delhi: With India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far, the tests per million have further risen to 26,685 while the positivity rate has come down to 8.60 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. DEL20 BANGLA-BORDER-TALKS India-Bangladesh to hold DG-level border talks in Dhaka next month New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will hold "important" Director General-level border talks in Dhaka next month to discuss a host of issues related to crimes on the front and other security challenges, officials said on Tuesday. By Neelabh Srivastava CAL7 WB-TABLIGHI-BANGLADESH Efforts on to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members to B'desh: Official Kolkata: The West Bengal government along with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is working to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members of the neighbouring country, stuck in the state since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. BOM16 MH-2ND LD COLLAPSE Maha building collapse: toll reaches 10; 4-yr-old boy rescued Mumbai: Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday found a four-year-old boy alive and his mother dead beneath the debris, police said.

LEGAL LGD26 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT-LD TWEETS Activist lawyer Bhushan seeks SC recall his conviction in contempt case New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to give a “statesman like message” by recalling the verdict convicting him for the contempt of the court for his two tweets against the judiciary. LGD2 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT-INTERVIEW SC refers 2009 contempt case against Bhushan to other bench New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday decided to refer to another bench the 2009 contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to deal with certain larger questions related to freedom of speech and levelling of corruption charges against the judiciary.

FOREIGN FGN16 UN-INDIA-PAK-TERRORISM India exposes Pak's lies, says biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism 'masquerading' as victim United Nations: India hit out at Pakistan for its litany of lies at the United Nations after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in a Security Council meeting not open to non-Council members and said that the biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against it now tries to “masquerade" itself as a victim of terror. FGN25 THUNBERG-INDIA-EXAMS Greta Thunberg voices support to calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams London: Swedish teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday threw her weight behind postponing the NEET and the JEE exams in India in view of the coronavirus, saying it is “deeply unfair” that students are asked to appear in the tests during the pandemic.

BUSINESS DEL19 BIZ-RBI-CURRENCY NOTES Rs 2,000 notes were not printed in 2019-20: RBI annual report Mumbai: Currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were not printed in 2019-20 and the circulation of these notes have declined over the years, according to RBI's annual report.