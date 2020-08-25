Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers

The matter came to light on August 11 after one Kishore Chand Agarwal complained to Dwarka North police station that his vacant plot of land at Sector-13 was occupied by Batra using forged documents, police said. Agarwal had got to know from a few brokers areas that some people were seeking to either sell or illegally occupy his property, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:48 IST
Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, was previously involved in 17 cases of cheating and forgery registered in different police stations across Delhi, they said.

Batra, along with his associates, would illegally grab a plot of land using forged documents. They would then either sell it or put pressure on the real owners to extort a huge sum of money from them. The matter came to light on August 11 after one Kishore Chand Agarwal complained to Dwarka North police station that his vacant plot of land at Sector-13 was occupied by Batra using forged documents, police said.

Agarwal had got to know from a few brokers areas that some people were seeking to either sell or illegally occupy his property, they said. According to the complainant, when he visited his property on August 5, he saw bricks and sand at the periphery of his piece of land and later got to know that Batra was claiming himself to be its owner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) RP Meena said that based on the complaint, an enquiry was conducted and a case registered at Dwarka North police station. During the investigation, both Agarwal and Batra produced documents claiming ownership of the land, the officer said.

However, Batra's documents were found to be forged following which he was arrested, the DCP said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEENEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her lette...

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020