Maha: Two booked for manhandling cops during Ganesh immersion
A case has been registered against two men for allegedly defying prohibitory orders by holding a procession for Ganesh immersion and manhandling policemen who objected to it in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:57 IST
A case has been registered against two men for allegedly defying prohibitory orders by holding a procession for Ganesh immersion and manhandling policemen who objected to it in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A manhunt has been launched for Kiran Tamore and Roshan Vinde, who allegedly held a procession for Ganesh immersion at Dhakti Dahanu seashore on Sunday evening, inspector Rakesh Pagare of Vangaon police station said.
The duo carried a loudspeaker and beat drums and refused to listen to the policemen who explained that processions were banned as prohibitory orders were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. The absconding accused allegedly threatened the on- duty policemen and home guard before fleeing the scene, he added.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Rules and Epidemic Act has been registered against the duo, the official said..
