Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police constable shifted for beating minor boy in TN

Policemen on duty had chased the two-wheeler after the boys had not stopped after being asked to do so and Durgaraj had beaten the boy with a lathi, when he tried to slip away, even as the others managed to escape, police said. As part of a departmental inquiry, Durgaraj was shifted to the control room on Monday evening and further disciplinary action will follow after detailed inquiry, police said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:12 IST
Police constable shifted for beating minor boy in TN

A 13-year old boy suffered injuries after a police constable allegedly thrashed him with a lathi for lockdown violation here following which the latter has been shifted to the city control room, police said on Tuesday. The incident occured on Sunday at Singanallur, when the boy was moving around along with his friends on a two- wheeler despite the complete lockdown in force and a photograph of the injuries on his thighs and knee area went viral on social media.

The parents of the boy had lodged a complaint that the constable Durgaraj, attached to the Singanallur station, had beaten their son with a lathi, due to which his thighs and knee were swollen and sought action against the erring policeman. Policemen on duty had chased the two-wheeler after the boys had not stopped after being asked to do so and Durgaraj had beaten the boy with a lathi, when he tried to slip away, even as the others managed to escape, police said.

As part of a departmental inquiry, Durgaraj was shifted to the control room on Monday evening and further disciplinary action will follow after detailed inquiry, police said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEENEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her lette...

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020